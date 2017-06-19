LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman has been charged with abandoning her child with special needs in a hotel conference room.
WLKY-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sJJx9R ) 30-year-old Paloma Smith was arrested Sunday on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, endangering an incompetent person and criminal trespassing.
An arrest report says a housekeeper at the Galt House hotel found the 9-year-old about 3:15 a.m. Sunday. The report says the child was shaking, crying and visibly scared. An officer described the child as having special needs.
The report says Smith showed up 20 minutes later, tried to leave with the child and became aggressive when police told her the child needed to be checked out by emergency responders.
The report says Smith wasn’t staying at the hotel. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.
___
Information from: WLKY-TV, http://wlky.com