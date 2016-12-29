NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police want to question three women in connection with the hit-and-run death of a popular Spanish radio DJ.

Jean Paul Guerrero was fatally struck crossing a Brooklyn street Dec. 19. He was better known as DJ Jinx Paul on Mega 97.9, a New York Spanish-language radio station that broadcasts tropical music such as salsa and merengue.

Police charged a 27-year-old man who had turned himself in with leaving the scene of the accident and tampering with evidence. But the district attorney declined to prosecute, citing lack of evidence.

WCBS-TV says police believe the three women, described as persons of interest, might be able to shed light on the case. They were caught on surveillance video inside the car of the man who had turned himself in.