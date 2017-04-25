GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The mayor of a western Michigan city is working on a plan to review police procedures after body cameras recorded officers detaining five black boys at gunpoint while investigating a report of someone with a weapon.
WOOD-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pmoDw1 ) that Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss’ office says in a statement that the review will include how officers respond to “incidents involving youth.”
The video was recorded March 24 and obtained by the television station through a Freedom of Information request. It shows at least one officer pointing his gun at the boys.
WOOD-TV reports that the boys — ages 12 through 14 — were heading home after playing basketball.
The boys were ordered to the ground where they lay face-down. One began to cry loudly. No weapons were found.
