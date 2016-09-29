Cambridge University researchers suggest cameras encourage best behavior on the part of both officers and the public.

LONDON — A Cambridge University study of British and U.S. police shows a 93 percent decrease in the number of complaints made against officers when they are using body cameras, pivotal findings that suggest the devices could reduce conflicts between police and the public.

The idea behind the study is simple: People who are being observed — and know it — change their behavior. Researchers suggested cameras encourage best behavior on the part of the officers and the public.

“Everyone is recording the police except themselves,” said Barak Ariel, a criminologist from Cambridge University who led the research. “Now we have something from the officer’s point of view from the very beginning of the interaction.”

The Seattle Police Department is in the process of ironing out its plan to outfit 850 officers with the cameras — expected to fully launch next year — like other agencies nationwide. The trend accelerated in the U.S. after a series of fatal shootings of blacks by police, to help determine what happens in such confrontations.

In Britain, such conflicts were underscored in August, when a black former soccer star, Dalian Atkinson, died after being shot with a police Taser.

Michael Naughton, an associate professor at the University of Bristol Law School, embraced the main finding of the study, saying the technology has long existed to record all interactions between the police and the public. “One wonders why such an initiative has not already been introduced,” he said via email. “It really is a no-brainer that body cameras should be embraced and harnessed without further delay.”

One local expert cautions that the devices should not be perceived as a panacea for policing woes.

Jonathan Wender, a former police sergeant who now teaches sociology at the University of Washington’s Law, Societies and Justice program, said that though the study is encouraging, the cameras are not the cure for strengthening trust between communities and police. He also noted there are cultural and social differences between agencies in the U.S. and in the United Kingdom. The study included police agencies in two U.S. cities.

“As the study suggests, they probably can have positive effects,” he said. “But they’re not going to fix broader issues.”

In Britain, some 45 territorial police forces are rolling out such equipment, a survey by Press Association said. Ariel, the study leader, said most large police forces in the U.S. use such cameras, but thousands of smaller forces still do not.

The study involved West Midlands Police, West Yorkshire Police, Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Police Service of Northern Ireland and departments in the California cities of Ventura and Rialto. Some 2,000 officers and 1.4 million working hours were studied over a year.