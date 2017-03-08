SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police in California are seeking charges against more than 100 people from violence that erupted during a rally by self-described white nationalists outside the state Capitol last year.
The California Highway Patrol said Wednesday that it’s turned its eight-month investigation over to the Sacramento County district attorney’s office. Spokeswoman Shelly Orio says prosecutors are reviewing the 2,000-page report and hours of video.
The CHP says it’s seeking 68 felony charges and more than 500 misdemeanor charges against 106 people for activities ranging from unlawful assembly to assault with a deadly weapon.
The fighting broke out in June when more than 300 counter-protesters confronted about 30 members of the Traditionalist Worker Party.
Fourteen people suffered stab wounds, cuts and bruises. Two of the injured survived critical stab wounds.
