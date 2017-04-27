PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The police union in Rhode Island’s largest city is asking political leaders to reject a sweeping new ordinance that would ban discriminatory profiling by police, limit use of a gang database and establish other strict controls.

The Providence City Council already voted 12-0 in favor of the ordinance last week, but its passage requires a second vote scheduled for Thursday.

Democratic City Council President Luis Aponte said Thursday that concerns outlined in a letter from the police union are based on factual errors.

The state’s attorney general has also expressed concerns about the ordinance hampering police officers, but it’s not clear if Democrat Peter Kilmartin plans to give a formal opinion before Thursday’s vote. His spokeswoman, Amy Kempe, says the attorney general’s office had taken no action as of Wednesday.