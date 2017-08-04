MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — Montclair police stumbled across a trash-strewn industrial building crammed with more than 1,000 snakes, parrots, chickens and other exotic animals when they arrived to serve an arrest warrant on a man there.
James Edward, the Inland Valley Humane Society’s operations manager, says many of the animals were dead, but he didn’t have an exact number.
Animal rescue workers spent much of Friday examining the survivors and moving them to safer conditions.
The arrested man’s identity was not immediately available.
Edward says the exotic animals were discovered after police asked Humane Society officials to care for the man’s two dogs following his arrest on an unrelated charge.
Edward says they entered the building Friday morning to find more than 1,000 animals crammed into crates and carriers, many without food or water.