NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say an Uber driver has shot and wounded one of two men he told authorities had tried to carjack him.

Local media organizations say the Uber driver reported to police that two men jumped into his car about 1:20 a.m. Monday shortly after he let a passenger out. Police say at least one of the two men was armed and pointed a gun at the driver and told him to drive, according to the driver.

Authorities say the men subsequently forced the driver out of his car. But the driver tuned out to be armed as well. Police say the driver fired at the two suspects, wounding one. Both suspects got out of the car and ran away.