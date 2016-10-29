COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Police say an Uber driver is facing kidnapping and assault charges after taking an unconscious female passenger to a Maryland hotel.

Prince George’s County Police Uber driver Westagne Pierre picked up a female passenger at a bar in the District of Columbia and took her to a hotel about 10 miles northeast in College Park instead of dropping her off at home in Virginia. At the hotel, police say Pierre carried the woman from the car into a hotel room.

The Washington Post reports that charging documents say Pierre can be seen on motel surveillance video carrying the unconscious woman to a room. Police say Pierre also used the woman’s credit card.

Esteban Gergely, an attorney for Pierre, tells the newspaper that Pierre denies there was a lack of consent.