Share story

The Associated Press

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Police say an Uber driver fatally shot a would-be robber who tried to ambush him near an upscale South Florida mall.

Aventura police spokesman Chris Goranitis told local media that the driver had picked up a passenger about 5:30 a.m. Sunday when a minivan cut him off near the Aventura Mall. Goranitis said a robber emerged and pointed two handguns at the driver.

Goranitis said the Uber driver pulled his own handgun and fired shots that killed the robber. Two others inside the minivan sped away and are being sought.

Goranitis said the Uber driver had a concealed weapons permit. Neither the driver nor his passenger was injured.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Aventura is a coastal suburb between Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

The Associated Press