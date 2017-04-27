Nation & World Police: Trooper slaying suspect shot dead after overnight standoff at Delaware home Originally published April 27, 2017 at 7:26 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — Police: Trooper slaying suspect shot dead after overnight standoff at Delaware home. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryUS stock indexes tick higher in a mixed day for markets
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.