MOUNT SIDNEY, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a trooper shot and seriously wounded a man who advanced on him with a knife near a rest area along Interstate 81.

Police said in a statement early Monday that someone reported two men making alarming comments at the Augusta County Rest area Sunday night.

Police say a trooper responded and as he spoke to the men, one ran across the interstate to the rest stop on the other side. The trooper followed and encountered the man behind the rest area, where police say the man advanced on the trooper with a knife and was shot.

Police say the man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. The other man was detained.

The trooper wasn’t injured and is on routine administrative leave.