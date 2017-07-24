DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia State Police trooper shot and wounded a woman who pointed a gun at officers.
Police say the shooting happened after officers responded Sunday night to a report about a suicidal person at a Dinwiddie County home.
Police say that when state police and Dinwiddie County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home, a 39-year-old woman was in the backyard with a weapon in her hand. Police say she ignored commands to drop the weapon and pointed it at the officers before the trooper shot her.
Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. None of the officers were injured.
The trooper has been placed on administrative according to state police policy.