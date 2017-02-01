HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a state trooper in December was shot by police after he did not comply with orders to drop a gun, according to search warrant documents made public Wednesday.

Investigators said police were checking properties near the home where Trooper Landon Weaver was killed on Dec. 30 when they encountered Jason Robison in an unlocked camper about a half-mile away.

Troopers backed out of the camper before Robison, suspected of killing Weaver inside Robison’s home in rural Hesston, walked to the doorway with what appeared to be a black handgun, police said.

Robison “refused to comply with verbal commands to drop the firearm,” investigators wrote in seeking a warrant to search the camper. “Lethal force was used by the troopers and Robison was taken into custody without further injury to law enforcement.”

Authorities have been slow to release details about Robison’s death, but Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith said last week that his preliminary review indicated police were justified in using deadly force.

The search warrant documents suggest Robison didn’t fire a shot.

Police said they recovered Robison’s .32-caliber Beretta Tomcat pistol, with a live round in the chamber and a loaded magazine.

Investigators also recovered 22 spent rounds from the scene, none of them .32-caliber. The rounds they did find were from .223-caliber and .45-caliber weapons. They also found eight bullet fragments.

The records don’t indicate who fired the 22 rounds and the fragments, but police have not said that Robison fired at them at the trailer.

Weaver was investigating Robison for an alleged violation of a protective order for texting his ex-girlfriend. His mother, Sherry Lou Robison, said he pulled a handgun out of his pants and walked toward Weaver before she heard a popping sound and saw the trooper fall to the floor, bleeding.

Police said Robison, 32, texted his ex-girlfriend after Weaver was killed, saying he “killed the cop” and “shot him twice in the head, he is dead.” The newly released documents indicate police recovered two spent .32-caliber casings from the Robison home, as well as a bullet fragment.

Police said a 911 call to report Weaver’s shooting was made by the boyfriend of Robison’s mother just after 6:20 p.m., and Weaver was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital around 9 p.m.

Smith, the prosecutor, said last week he had not received the results of ballistics analysis or the autopsies. He said a final decision about the use of force will be made after he has reviewed all the evidence. His office said Wednesday he was in a meeting and not immediately available for comment.

A state police spokesman said Wednesday the investigating is still going on, including more interviews and evidence analysis.

Weaver, 23, had been on the force for about a year.