BARNESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say an attorney found dead in the home of his estranged wife, the treasurer of a Pennsylvania county, was fatally beaten by his son with a bat on Father’s Day.
State police said in a complaint filed Wednesday that 37-year-old Matthew Marchalk had repeatedly threatened 60-year-old Gary Marchalk in recent months. The suspect had lived with his father a few days before the beating and was supposed to enter a drug treatment program Monday.
Instead, police say, the suspect beat and robbed his father, took a vehicle and fled the Ryan Township home the victim shared with his wife, Linda, the Schuylkill (SKOOL’-kil) county treasurer. Authorities are still searching for Matthew Marchalk.
Police say another son, Michael, found his father’s body Monday morning and called police.
___
This story has been corrected to show the suspect’s name is Matthew, not Michael.