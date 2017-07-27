ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota board that oversees police training and standards has voted against a proposal to name a new fund after a black motorist who was killed by an officer last year.
The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training voted Thursday against Gov. Mark Dayton’s proposal to name a new $12 million training fund for Philando Castile.
Community members favored Dayton’s proposal, but many in law enforcement were against it. They said that since then-St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted, the proposal felt like a slap in the face.
Minnesota’s Legislature set aside the funding this year to help better train police officers in diverse communities. It’s up to the board to name the fund and work out specifics of training, in conjunction with individual departments.
