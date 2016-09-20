RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a mother and her three daughters were washing their SUV when one of the children accidentally shifted it into neutral, causing the vehicle to roll backward and fatally crush the girl’s 18-month old sister.

Virginia State Police say the 25-year-old mother didn’t realize Monday that her 5-year-old daughter had gotten into the SUV’s front seat and unknowingly shifted from park into neutral. The police statement says the SUV began rolling and that the mother was unable to pull her 18-month-old daughter out of the way in time. The toddler died at the scene.

Investigators say the gear shift could easily be moved without applying the brake or turning on the vehicle.