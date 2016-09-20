NORTH MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — Police say a toddler has died after his mother accidentally ran him over in North Miami.
Local news outlets report that the mother was backing her car out of her driveway Monday night when she accidentally ran over her 1-year-old son. Police say the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
North Miami police spokesman Rafael Estrugo says authorities are currently investigating the incident. Officials say there’s currently no indication of foul play.
Police haven’t released additional details.
Most Read Stories
- Reporting from Yellowstone: Our best-and-worst list
- Suspect is shot and captured in New York-area bombings VIEW
- Injury updates for Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett and RB Thomas Rawls
- Parenthood: tough act in money juggling | Money Makeover
- Seahawks fined $400,000, lose 5th-round draft pick for violating offseason workout rules
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.