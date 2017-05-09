PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a theft suspect who they say punched a police officer and jumped on top of a getaway car, riding to freedom on the vehicle’s hood.
Joseph Diperso is accused of stealing power tools from a Home Depot in suburban Philadelphia on Saturday. Police say an off-duty Philadelphia officer confronted him in the parking lot. They say Diperso punched the officer and fled by jumping on a car driven by an accomplice.
Police say the 26-year-old Diperso is a suspect in other nearby retail thefts. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He’s charged with theft, assault and disorderly conduct.
