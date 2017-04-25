HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man fell to his death from a cliff in Hood River, Oregon while attempting to elude police.

Hood River Police Sgt. Don Cheli said in a news release Tuesday that 20-year-old Edwin Charge Jr. of Goldendale, Washington fell and died Sunday.

Cheli says the fall was ruled accidental.

Charge was one of three alleged suspects involved a theft from a Hood River business on Sunday.

Cheli says two of the suspects were arrested while Charge ran across Interstate 84 toward Westcliff Drive.

Police say officers didn’t pursue the man because of dangerous terrain in the area.

Police say Charge’s body was found by a Union Pacific employee on Monday morning.