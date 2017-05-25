SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Southington police say 14 children accused of sharing naked photographs and inappropriate text messages will not be charged.
Police began investigating two weeks ago when an adult informed administrators at Joseph A. DePaolo Middle School that there were photos of naked people on a student’s phone.
Police Sgt. Jeffrey Dobratz says they discovered that both students from that school and John F. Kennedy Middle School were sharing inappropriate text messages and photographs with each other through social media.
Police say they have labeled the incident as a “delinquent act” and are referring the students to a juvenile review board, which is a community-based diversion program.
Most Read Stories
- Cause of death of Seahawk Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy remains unclear as family, friends struggle with his passing
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- Officer hailed for taking down cop killer costs Seattle $165,000 in civil-rights claims
- Four months in, ‘Seattle’s only Trump voter’ has his doubts | Danny Westneat