ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Police say they’ve identified five teenage boys believed to be responsible for spray-painting racist graffiti on a 19th century schoolhouse that once served black children in northern Virginia.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that detectives have interviewed the boys, all of whom are 16 or 17 years old and live near the former Ashburn Colored School building.

The sheriff’s office says detectives will work with prosecutors and juvenile justice officials to pursue charges against the teens. Their names were not released because they are juveniles.

Students at the nearby Loudoun School for the Gifted have been working to restore the one-room schoolhouse so it can be opened to the public as a museum.

The graffiti sprayed on the building included swastikas and references to “white power.”