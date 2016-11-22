Share story

By

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio teen who police say threw a lit firecracker hidden inside a glue stick at a teacher in retaliation for issuing him a suspension has been criminally charged.

The 14-year-old Akron boy is facing a charge of inducing panic for the Oct. 12 incident.

Police say the former North High School freshman tossed what was possibly an M-80 carved into a glue stick toward his teacher’s desk, but the explosive didn’t detonate. No one was injured.

Officers discovered a note on the firework that included the teacher’s name along with the words “You will pay” and “School Shooter.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

School officials later found out that the boy had threatened the teacher’s life on social media.

The teen no longer attends North High.

The Associated Press