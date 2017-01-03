ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old Maryland boy who fatally shot a teenage girl and injured her mother in an attack inside their home has died.
Howard County Police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said Sean Crizer died Tuesday. Police say in a statement that Crizer and 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba attended the same school and lived in the same Ellicott City neighborhood, but authorities found no sign of a relationship.
Police say Suzanne Zaremba heard a scuffle in her daughter’s bedroom early Sunday after picking her up from a New Year’s party. She found her daughter struggling with a masked person, who shot them and himself. Charlotte Zaremba died at a hospital and her mother was treated and released. Police say the gun was stolen from another home in the neighborhood.
