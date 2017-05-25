WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police have charged a 15-year-old high school girl they say gave homemade tattoos to two friends on school grounds.

The Westerly Sun (http://bit.ly/2qjCaBb ) reports that the Westerly High student gave the two girls, ages 15 and 16, tattoos with a sewing needle tied to a frozen-pop stick Friday. A staff member saw the tattoos and informed a school resource officer.

Police Capt. Shawn Lacey says the resource officer had to file charges because it’s against state law to tattoo a minor. Lacey says the girls were cooperative when questioned.

Officials say one tattoo was a sun and moon combination; the other was a semicolon linked to a faith-based nonprofit that supports people with suicidal thoughts.

The girls’ parents were notified and the case was referred to family court.

