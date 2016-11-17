AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police have arrested an Ohio teen who they say broadcast himself shooting a rifle into his neighbor’s home on Facebook Live because he was bored.

The unidentified 15-year-old Akron boy was charged Wednesday night with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, discharging a firearm within city limits and an illegal weapons offense.

Police say he live-streamed a series of disturbing, profanity-laced videos, in which he’s seen playing with guns and laughing.

In one of the videos, the boy acknowledges that someone might be home next door before firing a .22-caliber rifle into the residence from his window.

The boy reportedly lives with his grandmother in the city’s Highland Square neighborhood. He remains held at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are trying to figure out how the teen obtained the guns.