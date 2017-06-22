BEAR, Del. (AP) — A police dog chasing an armed robbery suspect in Delaware bit a 15-year-old boy.

State police said a trooper responding to a gas station robbery report Tuesday in Bear spotted the suspect on a bicycle and warned him to stop. When the suspect refused, the trooper released the dog. In a statement, police said no one else was around at the time.

The suspect kicked the dog, and spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz says the dog later bit the boy.

When the trooper caught up, he controlled the dog and called an ambulance. The boy was treated at a hospital and released.

Bratz says the injured dog is out of service and a routine internal review is underway.

Police are still looking for the suspect.