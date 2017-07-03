BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a taxi struck pedestrians near Boston’s airport, injuring multiple people.
Spokesman David Procopio says it happened Monday near Logan International Airport’s “cab pool” area in East Boston.
Police say several people were injured, some seriously.
Video of the scene showed a white cab with front end damage at rest against a building and near some picnic tables. The vehicle is surrounded by debris. Rescue crews loaded at least one person into a stretcher.
Procopio say the cause of the crash is under investigation.