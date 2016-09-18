TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-month-old child at an apartment complex.
Tampa Police said in a statement Sunday night that received a call at 4:12 p.m. about an injured child at the Clipper Bay Apartments.
Police say that while the investigation is ongoing it has been determined that the toddler died of a gunshot wound.
Police say they are interviewing the child’s family.
They did not give the sex of the child.
No other information was immediately available.
