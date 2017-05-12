KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Police say Taliban fighters have launched an attack on a market in northern Afghanistan, killing four security forces.
Ekramuddin Sarih, provincial police chief for Baghlan province, says Taliban fighters launched the attack early Friday morning in the Burka district. He says the fighting has been heavy and is ongoing.
Sarih says 15 Taliban fighters were also killed.
Sarih says government forces were able to push back the Taliban fighters from the central bazaar and government reinforcements were on their way to help police.
There was no immediate comment from the Taliban.
