NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are looking for two robbery suspects who they say used a baby and a fake health problem to distract a victim in a French Quarter hotel elevator.
WWL-TV reports that the victim was on the elevator with a woman and man holding an infant on June 14 when the robbery occurred. Police say the man with the baby pretended to have a health issue and leaned on the victim, then took his wallet from his pocket.
A surveillance camera in the elevator captured the robbery on video.
The robber returned the wallet to the hotel’s front desk, but with $400 in cash missing.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Federal judge: ‘The citizens of Seattle are not going to pay blackmail for constitutional policing’
- Big pit across from Seattle City Hall finally will be developed
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
Police say the suspects will be charged with simple robbery and cruelty to a juvenile.