CARY, N.C. (AP) — Police say a man shot to death by an officer in a suburban North Carolina neighborhood had a gun he had just stolen.
Cary spokeswoman Carrie Roman identified the man killed as 22-year-old Shaquian Johnson in a news release Monday.
Roman says a woman and her granddaughter called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after the younger woman saw Johnson creep into their Cary home.
Authorities say Johnson ran as officers arrived, but they caught him a few blocks away. Investigators have not said if Johnson tried to shoot at officers.
Police say Johnson broke into several cars nearby and took a gun.
Roman says 29-year-old officer A.J. Lopez fired his gun. He is off patrolling during the investigation.
Roman says officer Lopez is Hispanic and Johnson was black.
