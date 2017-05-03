NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a man suspected of fatally shooting a gas station clerk during a robbery attempt is on the run with a 15-year-old girl who may be in danger.
Nashville police said in a tweet Wednesday morning that they are searching for 28-year-old Daniel Clark, who is suspected of killing 58-year-old Exxon clerk John Daniel Stevens. Police say Stevens was shot Tuesday night during a robbery attempt at the store.
Police say they found Clark’s vehicle in a nearby parking lot and that he and the teenager girl could be on foot.
Media reported that a SWAT team was searching the area near the gas station while a helicopter circled above.
