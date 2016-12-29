NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a New York City man has confessed to killing his former high school teacher and their 4-year-old son because he was angry that the woman was dressing the boy in girl’s clothing.
Twenty-three-year-old Isaac Infante was arraigned Wednesday on murder charges in the deaths of 36-year-old Felicia Barahona and their son Miguel.
Barahona was found dead Monday in her Harlem apartment with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck. The boy was discovered in the bathtub.
Chief of Detectives Bob Boyce says Infante said he felt antagonized when Barahona dressed Miguel in girl’s clothes.
The couple began an affair when the woman was Infante’s science teacher at DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx.
Infante’s attorney declined to comment on the alleged confession.
