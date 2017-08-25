JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man who witnesses said was intoxicated and in possession of a gun was fatally shot by an officer in Florida on Friday, police said.

An officer responded to calls from a sandwich shop on Friday afternoon where the suspect, identified only as a white male, had been before the shooting.

When the officer arrived, the suspect reached for a gun in his pants, prompting the officer to fire, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Director Ron Lendvay said. The officer was not injured.

Neither the victim nor the officer was identified.

The shooting occurred after the owner of the shop called police to report an intoxicated man who was threatening to drive.

“They were concerned about him getting into his truck and driving away,” Lendvay said during a news conference.

Moments later, the shop owner called police again to say the intoxicated man had a gun.

When the officer arrived, he found the man sitting in his truck, Lendvay said. He said the officer attempted to talk with the man, but that the man instead reached for his waistband, under his shirt.

Lendvay said a gun was found in the dead man’s possession.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, and has been offered counseling.