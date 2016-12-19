CHICAGO (AP) — Police believe the fatal shooting of four people on Chicago’s South Side happened during the course of a home invasion or robbery.
Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Sunday that people may have been selling narcotics from the home and that “individuals returned to rob occupants” there. Police found the deceased — two women and two men — on Saturday afternoon.
A fifth person was critically injured. A 2-year-old child wasn’t hurt.
According to autopsies conducted Sunday, three of the victims were shot in the head and the fourth suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks regain control of own destiny for No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs with Detroit loss to the Giants
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Prime Air pilots warn Amazon shoppers that holiday package deliveries may be delayed
- Meet Thyago Vieira: The 103-mph throwing Mariners relief prospect who learned how to locate
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
The shootings come near the end of a deadly year in Chicago with more than 700 homicides.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.