SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s SWAT team has surrounded an east San Jose home where they believe an escaped inmate may be hiding.

KNTV reports (http://bit.ly/2ggXC7L ) Tuesday that nearby Overfelt High School has also been placed on lockdown.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office says Rogelio Chavez and Laron Campbell escaped with two other prisoners last Wednesday night from Santa Clara County’s main jail by cutting through the bars covering a second-story window and then rappelling to the ground on a bedsheet. The others were quickly apprehended.

Chavez and Campbell are facing possible life sentences if convicted of burglary, extortion, false imprisonment and other charges on which they were being held. Chavez had been held at the jail since August and Campbell since February 2015

Information from: KNTV-TV.