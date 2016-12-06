MIAMI (AP) — Officials say a South Florida police substation was shut down for several hours after a woman brought in two grenades she found in her home.

Local media outlets report that the woman brought the devices to the Miami-Dade Police Department’s West District Station on Tuesday afternoon. She said she found them while cleaning.

The bomb squad responded and immediately evacuated the building. Officers detonated the grenades in a nearby field. It wasn’t known if they were live.

Police say they don’t plan to charge the woman who brought in the grenades. Officials say anyone who finds a possible explosive device should call 911 rather than move it to a police station or other location.