EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in Indiana say an officer tried using a stun gun on a man who was smashing the windows of a federal courthouse before they fatally shot him.

Evansville police say the stun gun was “ineffective” against 55-year-old Ricky Ard, who injured a federal security officer with flying glass when he smashed front door windows with a baseball bat.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports officers told the black man to put down the bat, and that a witness, Anthony Wolfe said Ard was chasing after an officer before he was shot. Both a city police officer and a federal security officer fired their weapons.

Ard was pronounced dead Tuesday outside the courthouse. Police say he had been escorted out of that building Monday after expressing “concerns about the government.”

