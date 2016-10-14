Share story

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say they’re investigating the death of a 17-year-old special-needs student who might have been placed in a headlock by a staff member during a scuffle.

Police say they were called to the Wordsworth Academy at about 11 p.m. Thursday where the student was found dead. Wordsworth is a residential school for children with special needs.

Police say the teenage boy had mental health and medical issues and might have been put in a headlock by a staff member who was attempting to subdue him.

A spokeswoman says the school is “shocked and saddened” but can’t comment further during the ongoing police investigation.

The school’s website says it provides “education, behavioral health, and child welfare services to children and youth who are experiencing emotional, behavioral and academic challenges.”

