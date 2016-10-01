BERLIN (AP) — A police officer in Germany got himself an unusual souvenir after finding none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger breaking the rules at Munich’s main train station.
Federal police say the officer stopped Schwarzenegger’s bodyguard and then the movie star and former California governor himself riding bikes Friday along the station’s platforms.
Police said Saturday that Schwarzenegger apologized, explaining he was having trouble walking, and offered to take a picture with the officer.
A police statement noted that “after brief small talk with the federal police officer, the ‘Terminator’ left the main station through the north entrance.”
It said Schwarzenegger walked away, pushing his bike.
