SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally stabbed at a Northern California Target store on Christmas Eve had his young son with him.
KNTV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2htfGMa ) that 36-year-old Tyrone Griffin Jr., of Hayward, was attacked Saturday after he confronted two men who were, witnesses say, playing inappropriate music in the toy section.
Griffin was shopping with his 4-year-old son for Christmas gifts.
Griffin’s wife Nicole Simmons wrote on a GoFundMe page that one of their four children had more presents than another, prompting Griffin to head to the store to even the celebration.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman decides to take a break from the 'privilege' of holding press conferences
- Debbie Reynolds, star of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death VIEW
Sgt. Ruben Pola says Griffin was seen fighting inside the store shortly before the stabbing.
Two men arrested shortly after the incident have been identified as brothers, 22 year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25 year-old Jesse Archuleta, both from Hayward.
___
Information from: KNTV-TV.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.