SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally stabbed at a Northern California Target store on Christmas Eve had his young son with him.

KNTV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2htfGMa ) that 36-year-old Tyrone Griffin Jr., of Hayward, was attacked Saturday after he confronted two men who were, witnesses say, playing inappropriate music in the toy section.

Griffin was shopping with his 4-year-old son for Christmas gifts.

Griffin’s wife Nicole Simmons wrote on a GoFundMe page that one of their four children had more presents than another, prompting Griffin to head to the store to even the celebration.

Sgt. Ruben Pola says Griffin was seen fighting inside the store shortly before the stabbing.

Two men arrested shortly after the incident have been identified as brothers, 22 year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25 year-old Jesse Archuleta, both from Hayward.

