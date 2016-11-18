HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say longtime U.S. Rep. John Conyers’ youngest son, who was reported missing this week, has been found safe.

KXAS-TV reports Houston police spokesman Kese Smith says Carl Conyers, a 21-year-old student at the University of Houston, was found early Friday in the Houston area. He had been the subject of a search since Tuesday, when he was last seen by his roommate.

The Associated Press left a message seeking information from Houston police.

His girlfriend, Daisha Lewis, told WWJ-AM in Detroit she was supposed to meet him on campus Wednesday, but he never showed. When she and friends checked his apartment they found some clothes and other items missing.

John Conyers is a Detroit Democrat who was elected to Congress in 1964 and is its longest-serving member.