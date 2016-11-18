HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say longtime U.S. Rep. John Conyers’ youngest son, who was reported missing this week, has been found safe.
KXAS-TV reports Houston police spokesman Kese Smith says Carl Conyers, a 21-year-old student at the University of Houston, was found early Friday in the Houston area. He had been the subject of a search since Tuesday, when he was last seen by his roommate.
The Associated Press left a message seeking information from Houston police.
His girlfriend, Daisha Lewis, told WWJ-AM in Detroit she was supposed to meet him on campus Wednesday, but he never showed. When she and friends checked his apartment they found some clothes and other items missing.
Most Read Stories
- Trump supporter in state Senate says some protests are ‘economic terrorism,’ should be felonies
- Flesh-eating bacteria traced to tilapia bought from Bellevue market
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Cheap Eats: Some of Seattle’s greatest food isn’t found at the priciest places | PNW Magazine WATCH
John Conyers is a Detroit Democrat who was elected to Congress in 1964 and is its longest-serving member.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.