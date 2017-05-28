MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a mentally ill man fatally shot his father and then killed himself in front of his wife and mother in North Carolina before police could intervene.
Morehead City Police announced that officers found 67-year-old Benny Burney Sr. dead when they were called to the home around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
The police statement says his son Benny Burney Jr. was making threats, and shot himself before officers could safely make their way inside the home.
Police say Burney Jr.’s wife and his mother saw the shootings, but were not hurt.
Investigators say the younger Burney suffered from a mental illness.
