SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a 24-year-old man mistook his father for a deer and fatally shot the older man while hunting near the family’s central New York home on Thanksgiving.
Troopers say Kristopher Paro was in a tree stand in the woods behind his home in the Oswego County town of Sandy Creek around 4:40 p.m. Thursday when he heard what he thought was a deer about 100 yards away.
Police say Paro fired a shot, unaware that his father, 58-year-old Kevin Paro, had gone into the woods a short time earlier to hunt. Troopers say the father was hit in the chest by a round from his son’s .270-caliber rifle.
The older man was taken to Oswego Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Most Read Stories
- Mariners acquire shortstop Jean Segura and two other players from Diamondbacks for Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte
- Nooksack tribe boots out 300 members, faces showdown with feds WATCH
- Lodge Sports Grille preps new locations as existing ones go into Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- The Apple Cup looks like it will get bigger and bigger | Larry Stone
The son hasn’t been charged. Police say their investigation is continuing.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.