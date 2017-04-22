LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Police say a pilot was not injured when his small plane crashed into a field in northern Virginia.

Virginia State Police say 53-year-old Joseph R. Bryant of Goldendale, Wash. was heading to Georgia after taking off from the Leesburg Executive Airport when weather conditions worsened about an hour into the flight.

Police say Bryant decided to return to Leesburg and experienced engine trouble while approaching the airport. Police say his one-seater airplane crash landed into a nearby field.

Police say Bryant wasn’t injured. The crash remains under investigation.