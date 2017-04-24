MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A small airplane has crashed near an airport in Connecticut.
The Record-Journal in Meriden reports (http://bit.ly/2pZKCsp ) there were two people aboard and at least one of them has been taken to a hospital. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear.
The crash happened around 6:25 p.m. Monday near the Meriden and Wallingford municipal line. WTIC-TV reports the single-engine plane went down about 100 feet from the runway at Meriden-Markham Airport.
The National Transportation Safety Board tells NBC Connecticut it’s aware of the accident but can’t provide further information.
Two people were killed last week when a small plane crashed near Skylark Airport in East Windsor. The victims of that crash were identified Monday as 61-year-old Robert Plourde, of Ellington, and 51-year-old George Janssen II, of Vernon.
Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com
