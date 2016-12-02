CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A police detective has testified that a black West Virginia teenager had a BB gun in his waistband but nothing in his hands when he was fatally shot by a white man, local reports said Friday.

Police say 15-year-old James Means was shot Nov. 21 by 62-year-old William Pulliam after they bumped into each other outside a Charleston store and twice exchanged words.

Pulliam, who faces a first-degree murder charge, said in a jailhouse interviews that he shot in self-defense after feeling threatened.

Media organizations report Charleston Police Det. Chris Lioi testified Thursday that Means had a BB gun in his waistband, though video footage showed nothing in his hands when he was shot.

Pulliam’s attorney Richard Holicker said neither he nor his client have seen the footage.