LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A shooting in which two people were killed and five injured occurred in a Kentucky park near a youth football game, but was not connected to it, police said on Friday.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Lt. Emily McKinley said that it appears the shooting took place after a dispute between people who had gathered at Shawnee Park but weren’t there to watch the game. She said the dispute escalated, weapons were pulled and shots fired.

Police say officers responded to a call of multiple shootings about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the riverfront park.

McKinley said officers arrived to find two people dead at the scene. Two people were taken by ambulance to University Hospital and three others were taken by personal vehicle. She said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Authorities have not released the names of those killed or injured.

McKinley said the investigation is active and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward. No arrests have been made.

She declined to specify whether police are seeking one or more suspects and wouldn’t comment on questions about the victims. She said police have heard several rumors about what might have happened and it’s their job “to sort out all the rumors … and determine what’s true based on our evidence and all the witnesses’ information,” she said.

The shootings occurred near the site of the annual Juice Bowl series of football games, which was attended by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

“To have people with guns so disrespect life, Shawnee Park, and neighborhood tradition is sad and has no place in our city,” Fischer said in a Twitter post.

Youth games had just ended and two women’s teams were in the middle of a flag football game when the shots were fired. Men’s games scheduled to take place afterward were canceled.