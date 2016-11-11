EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — State authorities say a man shot by police at an Atlanta-area apartment complex has died.

A spokeswoman for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says East Point police responded to a report of a suspicious person early Friday morning and found a person who became combative and starting fighting with officers.

Spokeswoman Nelly Miles says one officer fired a Taser and another shot the suspect. He was taken to Grady Hospital and died from his injuries.

She says the officers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miles says state investigators are at the scene question witnesses and gathering evidence.

Other details about the fight and shooting were not immediately available, nor were the races of those involved.